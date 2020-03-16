Tenn. brothers donate sanitizer products bought for resale

Thousands of bottles of hand sanitizer and packs of antibacterial wipes and medical masks have been donated after a failed attempt by two Tennessee brothers to resell them for profit.

News outlets report boxes were taken Sunday from a storage unit and the home of Matt Colvin of Hixson, Tennessee.

The items were donated to a local church with some supplies heading to Kentucky where Colvin had cleared store shelves during the U.S. coronavirus outbreak.

Colvin and his brother had bought the items before online retailer Amazon stopped their sales and the state attorney general sent a cease-and-desist letter.