Canada closing borders to non-citizens, non-residents

TORONTO (AP) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday he will close the country's borders to anyone not a citizen or a permanent resident and asked all Canadians to say home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"All Canadians as much as possible should stay home," Trudeau said outside his residence, where is self-isolating after his wife tested positive for the virus.

Trudeau also said his government will restrict flights to Canada to airports in four major cities.

The Canadian government is also mandating air carriers to screen passengers with symptoms of the novel coronavirus out of lines so they don't board planes home.

He said the country is taking "increasingly aggressive steps'' to keep everyone safe.