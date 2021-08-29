Nora down to tropical storm while causing flooding in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Nora has caused floods and landslides along Mexico’s Pacific coast while making landfall and passing just inland of the Mazatlan resort area.

It then veered into the Gulf of California and weakened into a tropical storm. At least two people were injured and six fishermen were reported missing at sea. Communities in the coastal states of Michoacan, Colima, and Jalisco experienced heavy rain and rough surf Sunday as the storm moved northward hugging the shoreline.

The state government in Jalisco said flooding damaged 500 homes and two people were injured in a landslide. The storm flooded streets in Puerto Vallarta as it passed just offshore Saturday night.