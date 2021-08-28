Gaza protesters clash with Israeli troops near the border

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Hundreds of Hamas-backed activists have launched what they say is the first in a series of nighttime protests along the Israeli border.

Protesters threw explosives toward Israeli forces who responded with a live fire Saturday might. Organizers say the gatherings are meant to step up pressure on Israel to ease a crippling economic blockade on the Gaza Strip. Palestinian media reported five people wounded by Israeli fire.

Gaza health officials said earlier Saturday that a 12-year-old Palestinian boy who was shot in the head by Israeli fire during a violent demonstration at the Gaza-Israeli border last week has died of his wounds.