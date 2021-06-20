Fear shakes Mexico border city after violence leaves 18 dead

CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico (AP) — Fear has invaded the Mexican border city of Reynosa after gunmen in vehicles killed 14 people, including taxi drivers, workers, and a nursing student, and security forces responded with operations that left four suspects dead.

While this city across the border from McAllen, Texas is used to cartel violence as a key trafficking point, the 14 victims in Saturday’s attacks appeared to be what Tamaulipas Gov. Francisco García Cabeza de Vaca called “innocent citizens.”

Local businessman Misael Chavarria Garza said many businesses closed early after the attacks.

On Sunday, he said there was “a feeling of anger because now crime has happened to innocent people.”