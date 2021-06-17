Copa America’s COVID-19 cases increase 13 to 66

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s health ministry says 66 people connected with the Copa America soccer tournament have contracted COVID-19.

The ministry said in a statement that 6,521 tests were conducted with 27 players and staffers from the 10 tournament teams infected along with 39 workers.

The total number of known infections was up from 53 on Wednesday.

Half of the teams playing in Copa America have reported COVID-19 cases — Venezuela, Bolivia, Colombia, Peru and Chile.