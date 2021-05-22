20 die in extreme weather in China cross-country race

BEIJING (AP) — Rescuers in China say at least 20 people running a mountain marathon cross-country race have died in northwestern China after hail, freezing rain, and gale winds hit the high-altitude track.

The rescue headquarters quoted by the official Xinhua News Agency says participants suffered from physical discomfort and the sudden drop in temperature.

Some went missing in the extreme weather around 1 p.m. Saturday when the 60-mile race in the Yellow River Stone Forest tourist site in Baiyin city in Gansu province was halted.

Early Sunday, 20 people were found dead and one is missing. A total of 172 people joined the race and 151 are confirmed to be safe. Xinhua says some were treated for minor injuries and are stable.