UK races to test, vaccinate as virus variant threatens plans

LONDON (AP) — Britain has sent public health officials, backed by the army, to distribute coronavirus tests door-to-door in two northern England towns to contain a fast-spreading variant that threatens the country’s lockdown-easing plans.

Cases of a variant first identified in India have more than doubled in a week in Britain. Government scientific advisers say the variant is likely to be even more transmissible than the U.K.’s dominant strain, though it’s unclear by how much.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that the variant “could be a serious disruption to our progress.” He said the next stage of reopening the economy would take place as planned on Monday, but warned that the variant might delay plans to lift all restrictions on June 21.