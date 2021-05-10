Mexican judge rules against president’s gasoline law

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A judge in Mexico has issued an injunction against a law passed in April that allows the government to seize private gas stations or terminals in case of “imminent danger to national security, energy security or the economy,” and give them to the state-owed oil company to run.

The ruling Monday was the latest loss in court for President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who has already tangled with the judicial branch and regulatory agencies over initiatives that many critics say violate the country’s constitution.

The government can appeal the injunction. López Obrador says the law is meant to combat contraband gasoline imports.