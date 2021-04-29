Israeli medic: Nearly 40 people killed in stampede

JERUSALEM (AP) — The director of an Israeli ambulance service confirms nearly 40 people have died in a stampede at a religious festival in northern Israel.

Eli Beer, director of Hatzalah, said he was shocked by the size of the crowd at the Lag BaOmer celebrations at Mount Meron.

Police were quoted as saying some 100,000 people were there. He told Army Radio that there were four to five times the number of people that should have entered a location like this. “Close to 40 people died as a result of this tragedy,” he said.