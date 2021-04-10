Charles: Royal family ‘deeply grateful’ for world’s support

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Prince Charles says the royal family is “deeply grateful’’ for the outpouring of support they’ve received following the death of his father, Prince Philip.

In a statement to the nation, the heir to the throne says he’s touched by the number of people around the world who have shared the family’s loss and sorrow. Charles said the support “will sustain us … at this particularly sad time.’’ The 99-year-old Philip died Friday at Windsor Castle, where a ceremonial royal funeral is planned for April 17.

Prince Harry, one of Philip’s grandsons who now lives in California, will attend but his pregnant wife Meghan has been advised by a doctor not to make the long journey.