US-backed Syrian forces raid camp of IS families, arrest 9

BEIRUT (AP) — Thousands of Kurdish-led forces, with assistance from the U.S.-led coalition, have launched a military operation at a sprawling camp in northeast Syria.

It’s a new effort to identify and arrest Islamic State militants and tamp down escalating killings and violence in the al-Hol camp. U.S. officials say the security sweep will continue over time and is being conducted with “indirect” intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance support provide by the coalition.

The Kurdish-led forces said they have nearly 5,000 fighters participating in the operation and on Sunday they arrested nine people, including an Iraqi IS member who worked in recruitment.