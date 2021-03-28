4 police investigated in woman’s death in Mexican resort

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican state prosecutors say they are investigating four municipal police officers in the death of a woman in the Caribbean coast resort of Tulum.

The attorney general’s office in Quintana Roo state did not identify the victim, her nationality, or how she died in the incident Saturday evening. But social media users have posted videos showing a female officer appearing to kneel on the woman’s back while she was being arrested.

The videos show the victim was unresponsive and handcuffed later when several officers lifted her into a patrol truck. Prosecutors said Sunday that one female and three male officers are under investigation. It says fingerprints and forensic evidence are being examined.