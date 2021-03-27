5,000 attend rock concert in Barcelona after COVID-19 screen

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Five thousand music lovers attended a rock concert in Barcelona after passing a same-day COVID-19 screening.

The show put on by the Spanish group Love of Lesbian on Saturday has the permission of Spanish health authorities. Concertgoers underwent antigen tests hours before the concert to test whether the screenings are effective in preventing virus outbreaks from large cultural events.

Those who tested negative were able to attend the indoor concert and mix freely while wearing mandatory face masks.

The concert is an expanded version of a case study in December based on a concert for 500 people that organizers said did not produce infections.