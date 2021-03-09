Myanmar media defiant as junta cracks down

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar's military-controlled government is cracking down on media coverage of protests against its seizure of power. Authorities have canceled the licenses of five local media outlets that had been offering extensive coverage of the protests. The government has detained dozens of journalists since the coup, including Thein Zaw of The Associated Press. But local media sought to fight back using other methods to provide news updates, such as social media platforms. The crackdown comes as the military has escalated violence against mass protests. Reports by the media are still providing vital information about arrests and shootings by in cities across Myanmar.