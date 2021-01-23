3,000 arrested at protests demanding Navalny’s release

MOSCOW (AP) — A group that counts political detentions says Russian police have arrested more than 3,000 protesters who took to the streets across the country in temperatures as low as minus-50 C (minus-58 F) to demand the release of Alexei Navalny, the Kremlin’s most prominent foe.

Demonstrations demanding his release were reported in at least 90 cities throughout the country. An estimated 15,000 demonstrators gathered in central Moscow, where clashes with police broke out and demonstrators were roughly dragged off by helmeted riot officers.

Navalny was arrested on Jan. 17 when he returned to Moscow from Germany, where he recovered from a severe nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin. Authorities say his stay in Germany violated the terms of a suspended sentence.