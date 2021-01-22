Belgium bans leisure travel for a month to combat pandemic

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium is banning all leisure travel abroad for its citizens as of next week and until March in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19 and its virulent variants. Prime Minister Alexander De Croo also says visitors from Britain, South Africa and South America will have to quarantine for ten days to make sure they don’t bring dangerous variants into Belgium. The move came one day after the 27 European Union leaders said that borders within the bloc needed to remain open to assure essential transport and movement of workers, but left it up to the member states to take other measures they deemed necessary.