Kremlin foe Navalny jailed for 30 days; allies plan protests

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian judge has ordered to jail opposition leader Alexei Navalny for 30 days after the leading Kremlin critic returned to Russia from Germany where he was recovering from nerve agent poisoning he blames on the Kremlin. The ruling concluded a court hearing set up at a police precinct where Navalny was being held since his arrest at a Moscow airport Sunday and it prompted calls for protests from Navalny’s allies. His top strategist announced preparations for “large rallies” on Jan. 23 “all across the country.” Navalny, speaking in a video statement after the ruling, told Russians “Don't be afraid, take to the streets.” The 44-year-old is the most well-known critic of corruption during President Vladimir Putin's government.