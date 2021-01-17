Mexico says it’s OK with getting less Pfizer vaccine for now

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says his government has agreed with a U.N. proposal to delay shipments of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine to countries like Mexico that had exiting purchase agreements, in order to get more doses to poorer countries.

López Obrador said Sunday that the delayed shipments will be made up later. Mexico has so far received almost a half million doses of the vaccine and has used nearly all of them.

López Obrador criticized wealthier countries, including some in Europe, that have stockpiled large amounts of vaccines but have not yet used them.