Harry and Meghan say they won’t cooperate with UK tabloids

LONDON (AP) — The Duke and Duchess of Sussex say they will no longer cooperate with several British tabloid newspapers because of what they call “distorted, false or invasive” stories.

Meghan and Prince Harry said in a letter to the editors of The Sun, the Daily Mail, the Daily Express and the Daily Mirror made public Monday that they wouldn't “offer themselves up as currency for an economy of click bait and distortion.”

The couple have long complained about press intrusion. Meghan filed a lawsuit against the parent company of the Daily Mail.

They quit as senior royals and moved away from the U.K. in a split that became official at the end of March.