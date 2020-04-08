Bocelli: It’s not a concert for coronavirus, it’s a prayer

By MESFIN FEKADU AP Music Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Andrea Bocelli will sing at the Duomo of Milan on Easter Sunday sending a message of love and hope to the world during the coronavirus pandemic, but the Italian tenor says it's not a concert.

Instead, he calls it a "prayer."

Bocelli will sing at the historic cathedral for an audience of none because the Duomo, like most public places, are closed because of the spreading coronavirus.

He will be accompanied by cathedral organist Emanuele Vianelli.

The performance will air live on Bocelli's YouTube channel at 1 p.m. Eastern.

He's crafted and arranged a special set for the event, which will include holy songs like "Ave Maria" and "Sancta Maria."

Italy has more than 135,00 confirmed cases and over 16,500 deaths from the COVID-19 outbreak.