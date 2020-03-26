US indicts Venezuela’s Maduro on narcoterror charges

MIAMI (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice has indicted Venezuela's socialist leader Nicolás Maduro and several key aides on charges of narcoterrorism.

The department accused them Thursday of conspiring with Colombian revels "to flood the United States with cocaine."

The sweeping action is bound to ratchet up tensions between Washington and Caracas as the spread of the coronavirus threatens to collapse a health system and oil-dependent economy driven deep into the ground by years of corruption and U.S. sanctions.