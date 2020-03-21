Economic rescue balloons past $1 trillion as talks resume

WASHINGTON (AP) — Negotiators from Congress and the White House are racing to strike a deal on a ballooning $1 trillion-plus economic rescue package.

Top-level talks resumed Saturday. The sweeping aid package of paychecks for suddenly jobless Americans, money for hospitals and aid to industry is all but certain to swell far beyond the initial $1 trillion price tag.

Combined with other actions by the Federal Reserve, officials say it could be a $2 trillion pump to the economy. The Senate was convening the rare weekend session with the aim of drafting the package Saturday, holding an initial vote Sunday and winning Senate passage on Monday.