Navajo Nation reports 67 more COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported 67 more COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths. The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s totals to 33,907 confirmed COVID-19 cases from the virus since the pandemic began more than a year ago. The known death toll now is at 1,447. Based on cases from Sept. 10-23, the Navajo Department of Health issued an advisory for 40 communities due to an uncontrolled spread of COVID-19.  The tribe’s reservation is the country’s largest at 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) and it covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. 

