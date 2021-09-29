Mesa police fatally shoot suspected bank robber in Tempe

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a suspected bank robber is dead after Mesa police shot him in Tempe. The suspect has not yet been identified following the Wednesday shooting. Tempe police say officers with the Mesa Police Department were searching for a man who allegedly robbed a bank of more than $1,000 on Monday. Officers spotted the suspect in his vehicle in a parking lot and told him to get out of the car, but the man refused. SWAT teams responded and tried to negotiate with the man, who reportedly indicated that he was armed. Authorities say the suspect got out of the vehicle and was shot. He was taken to a hospital where he later died. Authorities say a gun was found near the man after he had been shot.