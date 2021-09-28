Pulitzer Prize-winning Arizona photojournalist dies at 57

PHOENIX (AP) — Pulitzer Prize-winning Arizona photojournalist Nick Oza has died after being hospitalized with serious injuries from a traffic accident. The 57-year-old had documented the lives of disaster victims and immigrants. Oza had worked since 2006 for The Arizona Republic where he was beloved by colleagues and known for documentary-style photojournalism. Oza died early Monday after being hospitalized since Sept. 3. He was traveling that morning on Loop 202 near the Vee Quiva Casino just south of the Phoenix community of Laveen when the vehicle veered across all lanes of the highway and struck the center divider. No other vehicles were involved.