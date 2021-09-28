Police: Woman found dead in a rat-infested house in Peoria

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a 66-year-old woman has been found dead in her rat-infested home in Peoria. Police say the house is considered a health hazard and the city has hired a company to professionally remove the rats and rodents. The woman has not yet been identified. Police say her death is not considered to be suspicious. Authorities conducted a welfare check at the home last Thursday after neighbors complained about a bad smell and said rats were seen going in and out of the house. Officers reported seeing severe hoarding conditions along with rodents and the woman’s badly decomposed body.