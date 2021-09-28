Giants earn 103rd win to tie third-most wins in team history

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Wilmer Flores hit a go-ahead, bases-loaded single in San Francisco’s four-run sixth inning, Brandon Crawford added an RBI hit two batters later and the Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-4. The NL West-leading Giants maintained a two-game lead over the rival Dodgers, who beat the Padres at home. Los Angeles has won the last eight West crowns. San Francisco matched the 1993, 1962 and 1912 clubs for third-most wins in team history, trailing only 1905 at 105 and 1904 at 106.