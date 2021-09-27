Mexico confirms deaths of 5 Yaqui Indigenous men

MEXICO CITY (AP) — DNA tests on six sets of skeletal remains found in northern Mexico have confirmed that five of them belong to missing men from Mexico’s most persecuted Indigenous group. The prosecutors’ office in the northern state of Sonora said tests matched five Yaqui men who were abducted in mid-July. The office said more bone fragments and possessions had been found in the rugged rural area, suggesting some of the still-missing men may have died there. The announcement came Monday, one day before President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is scheduled to ask forgiveness of the Yaquis for past abuses.