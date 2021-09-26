Pima County jail inmate dies; Was hospitalized with COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in Tucson say an inmate at the Pima County jail has died after being hospitalized with COVID-19. County sheriff’s officials say the inmate was taken to a hospital on Sept. 6 after testing positive for the virus. Deputies were told Saturday afternoon that the man he had been pronounced dead. Sheriff’s officials say the inmate’s name is being withheld until his relatives are notified. They say the man was booked into jail on July 25 after being extradited from Maine to Pima County for two probation-violation warrants on narcotics charges.