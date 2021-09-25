Petito case renews call to spotlight missing people of color

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The disappearance of Gabby Petito has drawn a frenzy of coverage and brought new attention to a phenomenon known as “missing white woman syndrome.” Many advocates for missing people of color question why the public spotlight that is so important to finding people seems at times to attach more value to white people, and white women in particular. Families of victims from Black, Indigenous, Asian American and other minority households say the burden falls on their shoulders to generate interest. Unlike white families, they have to ensure investigations don’t lean into racism or stereotypes.