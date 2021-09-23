With ex-college coach, No. 1 QB, Cards show path for Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Urban Meyer probably should ask questions and take notes when Kliff Kingsbury brings his Arizona Cardinals to Jacksonville this weekend. The unbeaten Cardinals appear to be on a playoff trajectory in their third season with Kingsbury as head coach and 2019 No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray at quarterback. The winless Jaguars, meanwhile, have been blown out twice and have obvious issues on both sides of the ball. Kingsbury says “when you pick No. 1, you know you’re going to have some growing pains.” Jacksonville has lost 17 consecutive games, nine shy of the NFL record.