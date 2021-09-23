Ex-Tempe police detective dies after getting West Nile virus

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a former Tempe police detective has died after contracting West Nile virus. Police say they were informed of Nathan Ryberg’s death early Thursday. He had been in a medically induced coma since Sept. 11 while fighting the virus plus encephalitis, which is an inflammation of the brain. Officials say Ryberg served more than 32 years with Tempe police before retiring in February. He’s survived by his wife of 37 years, Lori, plus 13 children and five grandchildren. Police officials say the couple were foster parents to 30 children and adopted some of them. There have been 132 cases of West Nile virus so far this year and five deaths reported in Arizona as of Thursday with nearly all of the cases being in Maricopa County.