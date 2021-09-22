Arizona reports over 70 more COVID deaths 2nd day in a row

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Wednesday reported over 70 additional COVID-19 deaths for the second consecutive day and the fifth time this month. The state’s coronavirus dashboard reported just over 2,100 additional cases and 74 deaths, increasing the pandemic totals to nearly 1,072,900 cases and nearly 19,700 deaths. According to the dashboard, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations remained below 2,000 for the fifth straight day, with 1,897 virus patients occupying hospital beds on Tuesday. Johns Hopkins University data indicates the the pace of additional cases dropped over the past two weeks while the rate of additional deaths rose.