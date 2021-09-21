West Nile virus at high levels in Arizona due to wet monsoon

PHOENIX (AP) — Health officials in Arizona say this year’s wet monsoon is contributing to a record-high season for the West Nile virus. The virus is spread through mosquito bites. The state Department of Health Services said Arizona had 123 cases and four deaths through late last week. Department officials say nearly all of the cases were reported in Maricopa County, where the virus has been detected in record numbers of mosquitos studied. While most people infected with West Nile don’t get symptoms, older people and those with weakened immune systems are more prone to diseases that can be fatal.