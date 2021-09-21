Body of apparent drowning victim recovered from Tempe lake

Phoenix (AP) — Firefighters have recovered the dead body of an 18-year-old man who apparently drowned after jumping into Tempe Town Lake early Tuesday morning. A Police Department spokeswoman said police and fire personnel responded after the man jumped into the lake and did not resurface at about 12:30 a.m. The man’s body was recovered at about 2 a.m. His identity wasn’t released and additional circumstances of the incident weren’t immediately available.