Texas woman dies in hit-and-run crash in Phoenix suburb

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a woman killed in a hit-and-run crash in the Phoenix suburb of Chandler has been identified as a Texas resident. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say 47-year-old Shanna Outie of Houston was pronounced dead last Friday and was the only person inside her vehicle. DPS officials say the 28-year-old driver of the other car may have been speeding at the time of the fatal crash. They say the suspect fled the scene on foot but was later tracked down and arrested Saturday. DPS says the man has been booked into jail on suspicion of two counts of aggravated DUI and leaving the scene of a fatal accident.