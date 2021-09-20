Arizona reports, 2,020 new COVID-19 cases but no new deaths

Arizona health officials are reporting 2,020 new confirmed COVID-19 cases but no new deaths.

The state Department of Health Services released its latest dashboard data Monday.

It brings Arizona’s totals since the pandemic began to 1,068,823 cases and 19,513 deaths.

Currently, 57.4% of the state’s vaccine-eligible population has been at least partially vaccinated.

With the highly contagious delta variant driving up case counts, more live music venues around the state are requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

AZFamily.com reports at least 17 places from small lounges to Fox Tucson Theatre and Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix are making it mandatory for entry.