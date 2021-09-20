2 teens arrested for making false threats at Mesa schools

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Mesa say two students have been arrested for allegedly making false threats at the high schools they attend. They say a 14-year-old girl attending Red Mountain High allegedly claimed she had an explosive device in her backpack Friday morning. Once the student was contacted, police say she admitted to making up the threat. She was arrested for a misdemeanor threat charge. In a separate incident Friday, Mesa police arrested a teenage boy who attends Dobson High School. Investigators say the 15-year-old allegedly posted a threat on social media that led to a lockdown at Dobson. The boy was arrested for misdemeanor threats and felony interference with or disruption of an educational facility.