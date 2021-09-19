3 of 4 men injured in Chandler explosion now out of hospital

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Three of the four men who suffered serious burn injuries in an explosion at a Chandler printing shop last month are out of the hospital now. A fundraiser was held Saturday for two brothers who own Platinum Printing _ 29-year-old Dillion Ryan and 39-year-old Andrew Ryan _ plus 29-year-old employee Parker Milldebrandt. Authorities say 58-year-old Glenn Jordan was inside an eyeglass repair business next to the print shop and also was injured in the Aug. 26 explosion. Phoenix TV station KPHO reports Jordan still is hospitalized but is off a ventilator. Federal investigators determined that the explosion was caused by an unintentional natural gas leak ignited by an independent ignition source.