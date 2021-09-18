FRIDAY FOOTBALL FEVER: Scoreboard (Sep. 17)

TUCSON (KVOA) -- It was Week 5 of the high school football season here in Arizona. Here are all your scores from games involving schools from across Southern Arizona:

American Leadership-Ironwood 65, Catalina 0

Benson 57, NFL YET College Prep Academy 0

Flowing Wells 37, Empire 21

Heber Mogollon 48, St. David 26

Ironwood Ridge 13, Campo Verde 7

Marana 48, Tucson 7

Mountain View 26, Sahuaro 7

Nogales 24, Tucson Cholla 3

Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 15, Santa Cruz Valley 14

Pima 52, Santa Rita 0

Poston Butte 34, Canyon del Oro 27

Pusch Ridge Christian 53, Sahuarita 13

Safford 42, Douglas 0

Salpointe Catholic 20, Cienega 22 (Thursday)

San Manuel 48, Valley 0

Sells Baboquivari 74, Cibecue 0

Sequoia Pathway 30, Bisbee 22

Tanque Verde 54, Tombstone 6

Thatcher 45, Sabino 28

Sunnyside 35, Paradise Valley 7

Walden Grove 56, Rio Rico 0

Willcox 36, Phoenix Valley Lutheran 6

Friday Football Fever (September 17): Segment 2

And here are the rest of the scores from across the state of Arizona:

Agua Fria 67, Yuma Kofa 0

American Leadership-Gilbert 28, Yuma Catholic 25

American Leadership-Queen Creek 66, Buckeye 28

Apache Junction 51, Youngker 38

Arizona College Preparatory 56, Odyssey Institute 0

Avondale Westview 22, La Joya Community 20

Bagdad 54, Desert Heights Prep 6

Basha 37, Phoenix Brophy 12

Bullhead City Mohave 35, San Tan Foothills 8

Cactus 56, Bradshaw Mountain 13

Camp Verde 46, Heritage Academy - Laveen 6

Canyon View 34, Vista Grande 0

Casa Verde 55, Maricopa 0

Chandler 36, Glendale O'Connor 14

Chandler Hamilton 25, Bishop Gorman (NV) 24

Chandler Seton 51, Ben Franklin 48

Chandler Valley Christian 42, Northwest Christian 28

Chino Valley 42, Tuba City 0

Eagar Round Valley 62, Chinle 8

Eastmark 50, El Mirage Dysart 13

Flagstaff 49, Cottonwood Mingus 42

Flagstaff Coconino 26, Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 24

Florence 42, Veritas Prep 3

Fredonia 74, Ft. Thomas 12

Gilbert 29, Betty Fairfax High School 6

Gilbert Christian 58, Kingman Academy of Learning 0

Gilbert Mesquite 39, Combs 22

Glendale 14, Glendale Apollo 12

Glendale Ironwood 25, Peoria 17

Glendale Deer Valley 55, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 7

Glendale Mountain Ridge 39, Peoria Centennial 35

Goodyear Millenium 41, Boulder Creek 37

Holbrook 51, Page 28

Kayenta Monument Valley 31, Kingman 30

Liberty 41, Peoria Sunrise Mountain 38, 3OT

Mesa Desert Ridge 49, Mesa Dobson 0

Mesa Mountain View 41, Mesa Skyline 0

Mesa Red Mountain 28, Corona Del Sol 7

Miami 54, Tonopah Valley 0

Mohave Accelerated 66, Anthem Prep 20

Mohave Valley River Valley 47, Phoenix Bourgade 0

Morenci 72, Madison Highland Prep 0

Perry 21, Phoenix Mountain Pointe 20

Phoenix Alhambra 54, North 0

Phoenix Browne 32, Yuma Cibola 28

Phoenix Camelback 26, Glendale Copper Canyon 20

Phoenix Desert Vista 45, Mesa 7

Phoenix Hayden 59, Tempe 6

Phoenix Horizon 31, Desert Edge 30, OT

Phoenix Pinnacle 49, Tolleson 7

Phoenix St. Mary's 41, Raymond S. Kellis 14

Prescott 56, Phoenix Washington 18

Red Mesa 58, Sanders Valley 22

Scottsdale Chaparral 63, Higley 28

Scottsdale Coronado 48, Phoenix Cortez 0

Scottsdale Desert Mountain 41, Phoenix Arcadia 6

Scottsdale Prep 48, Trivium Prep 14

Shadow Ridge 37, Mesa Westwood 19

Show Low 63, Ganado 0

Snowflake 41, Lakeside Blue Ridge 0

St John Paul II 54, Glendale North Pointe 0

St. Johns 55, Arete-Mesa Prep 7

Tempe Prep 40, Kearny Ray 14

Valley Vista 14, Willow Canyon 0

Wellton Antelope 36, Glendale Prep 34

Wickenburg 67, Paradise Honors 22

Williams 68, Mayer 0

Winkelman Hayden 44, Cicero Preparatory Academy 0

Winslow 48, Fort Defiance Window Rock 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Glendale Independence vs. Phoenix Moon Valley, ccd.

Globe vs. Rock Point, ccd.

Goodyear Estrella Foothills vs. Yuma, ccd.

Highland Prep vs. Tuba City Greyhills, ccd.

Keams Canyon Hopi vs. Many Farms, ccd.

Phoenix Sunnyslope vs. Phoenix Greenway, ccd.

Salome vs. Mountainside, ccd.

San Pasqual, Winterhaven, Calif. vs. Parker, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright 2021 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.