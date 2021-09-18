FRIDAY FOOTBALL FEVER: Scoreboard (Sep. 17)Updated
TUCSON (KVOA) -- It was Week 5 of the high school football season here in Arizona. Here are all your scores from games involving schools from across Southern Arizona:
- American Leadership-Ironwood 65, Catalina 0
- Benson 57, NFL YET College Prep Academy 0
- Flowing Wells 37, Empire 21
- Heber Mogollon 48, St. David 26
- Ironwood Ridge 13, Campo Verde 7
- Marana 48, Tucson 7
- Mountain View 26, Sahuaro 7
- Nogales 24, Tucson Cholla 3
- Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 15, Santa Cruz Valley 14
- Pima 52, Santa Rita 0
- Poston Butte 34, Canyon del Oro 27
- Pusch Ridge Christian 53, Sahuarita 13
- Safford 42, Douglas 0
- Salpointe Catholic 20, Cienega 22 (Thursday)
- San Manuel 48, Valley 0
- Sells Baboquivari 74, Cibecue 0
- Sequoia Pathway 30, Bisbee 22
- Tanque Verde 54, Tombstone 6
- Thatcher 45, Sabino 28
- Sunnyside 35, Paradise Valley 7
- Walden Grove 56, Rio Rico 0
- Willcox 36, Phoenix Valley Lutheran 6
And here are the rest of the scores from across the state of Arizona:
- Agua Fria 67, Yuma Kofa 0
- American Leadership-Gilbert 28, Yuma Catholic 25
- American Leadership-Queen Creek 66, Buckeye 28
- Apache Junction 51, Youngker 38
- Arizona College Preparatory 56, Odyssey Institute 0
- Avondale Westview 22, La Joya Community 20
- Bagdad 54, Desert Heights Prep 6
- Basha 37, Phoenix Brophy 12
- Bullhead City Mohave 35, San Tan Foothills 8
- Cactus 56, Bradshaw Mountain 13
- Camp Verde 46, Heritage Academy - Laveen 6
- Canyon View 34, Vista Grande 0
- Casa Verde 55, Maricopa 0
- Chandler 36, Glendale O'Connor 14
- Chandler Hamilton 25, Bishop Gorman (NV) 24
- Chandler Seton 51, Ben Franklin 48
- Chandler Valley Christian 42, Northwest Christian 28
- Chino Valley 42, Tuba City 0
- Eagar Round Valley 62, Chinle 8
- Eastmark 50, El Mirage Dysart 13
- Flagstaff 49, Cottonwood Mingus 42
- Flagstaff Coconino 26, Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 24
- Florence 42, Veritas Prep 3
- Fredonia 74, Ft. Thomas 12
- Gilbert 29, Betty Fairfax High School 6
- Gilbert Christian 58, Kingman Academy of Learning 0
- Gilbert Mesquite 39, Combs 22
- Glendale 14, Glendale Apollo 12
- Glendale Ironwood 25, Peoria 17
- Glendale Deer Valley 55, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 7
- Glendale Mountain Ridge 39, Peoria Centennial 35
- Goodyear Millenium 41, Boulder Creek 37
- Holbrook 51, Page 28
- Kayenta Monument Valley 31, Kingman 30
- Liberty 41, Peoria Sunrise Mountain 38, 3OT
- Mesa Desert Ridge 49, Mesa Dobson 0
- Mesa Mountain View 41, Mesa Skyline 0
- Mesa Red Mountain 28, Corona Del Sol 7
- Miami 54, Tonopah Valley 0
- Mohave Accelerated 66, Anthem Prep 20
- Mohave Valley River Valley 47, Phoenix Bourgade 0
- Morenci 72, Madison Highland Prep 0
- Perry 21, Phoenix Mountain Pointe 20
- Phoenix Alhambra 54, North 0
- Phoenix Browne 32, Yuma Cibola 28
- Phoenix Camelback 26, Glendale Copper Canyon 20
- Phoenix Desert Vista 45, Mesa 7
- Phoenix Hayden 59, Tempe 6
- Phoenix Horizon 31, Desert Edge 30, OT
- Phoenix Pinnacle 49, Tolleson 7
- Phoenix St. Mary's 41, Raymond S. Kellis 14
- Prescott 56, Phoenix Washington 18
- Red Mesa 58, Sanders Valley 22
- Scottsdale Chaparral 63, Higley 28
- Scottsdale Coronado 48, Phoenix Cortez 0
- Scottsdale Desert Mountain 41, Phoenix Arcadia 6
- Scottsdale Prep 48, Trivium Prep 14
- Shadow Ridge 37, Mesa Westwood 19
- Show Low 63, Ganado 0
- Snowflake 41, Lakeside Blue Ridge 0
- St John Paul II 54, Glendale North Pointe 0
- St. Johns 55, Arete-Mesa Prep 7
- Tempe Prep 40, Kearny Ray 14
- Valley Vista 14, Willow Canyon 0
- Wellton Antelope 36, Glendale Prep 34
- Wickenburg 67, Paradise Honors 22
- Williams 68, Mayer 0
- Winkelman Hayden 44, Cicero Preparatory Academy 0
- Winslow 48, Fort Defiance Window Rock 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
- Glendale Independence vs. Phoenix Moon Valley, ccd.
- Globe vs. Rock Point, ccd.
- Goodyear Estrella Foothills vs. Yuma, ccd.
- Highland Prep vs. Tuba City Greyhills, ccd.
- Keams Canyon Hopi vs. Many Farms, ccd.
- Phoenix Sunnyslope vs. Phoenix Greenway, ccd.
- Salome vs. Mountainside, ccd.
- San Pasqual, Winterhaven, Calif. vs. Parker, ccd.
