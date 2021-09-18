Skip to Content

FRIDAY FOOTBALL FEVER: Scoreboard (Sep. 17)

TUCSON (KVOA) -- It was Week 5 of the high school football season here in Arizona. Here are all your scores from games involving schools from across Southern Arizona:

  • American Leadership-Ironwood 65, Catalina 0
  • Benson 57, NFL YET College Prep Academy 0
  • Flowing Wells 37, Empire 21
  • Heber Mogollon 48, St. David 26
  • Ironwood Ridge 13, Campo Verde 7
  • Marana 48, Tucson 7
  • Mountain View 26, Sahuaro 7
  • Nogales 24, Tucson Cholla 3
  • Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 15, Santa Cruz Valley 14
  • Pima 52, Santa Rita 0
  • Poston Butte 34, Canyon del Oro 27
  • Pusch Ridge Christian 53, Sahuarita 13
  • Safford 42, Douglas 0
  • Salpointe Catholic 20, Cienega 22 (Thursday)
  • San Manuel 48, Valley 0
  • Sells Baboquivari 74, Cibecue 0
  • Sequoia Pathway 30, Bisbee 22
  • Tanque Verde 54, Tombstone 6
  • Thatcher 45, Sabino 28
  • Sunnyside 35, Paradise Valley 7
  • Walden Grove 56, Rio Rico 0
  • Willcox 36, Phoenix Valley Lutheran 6
Friday Football Fever (September 17): Segment 2

And here are the rest of the scores from across the state of Arizona:

  • Agua Fria 67, Yuma Kofa 0
  • American Leadership-Gilbert 28, Yuma Catholic 25
  • American Leadership-Queen Creek 66, Buckeye 28
  • Apache Junction 51, Youngker 38
  • Arizona College Preparatory 56, Odyssey Institute 0
  • Avondale Westview 22, La Joya Community 20
  • Bagdad 54, Desert Heights Prep 6
  • Basha 37, Phoenix Brophy 12
  • Bullhead City Mohave 35, San Tan Foothills 8
  • Cactus 56, Bradshaw Mountain 13
  • Camp Verde 46, Heritage Academy - Laveen 6
  • Canyon View 34, Vista Grande 0
  • Casa Verde 55, Maricopa 0
  • Chandler 36, Glendale O'Connor 14
  • Chandler Hamilton 25, Bishop Gorman (NV) 24
  • Chandler Seton 51, Ben Franklin 48
  • Chandler Valley Christian 42, Northwest Christian 28
  • Chino Valley 42, Tuba City 0
  • Eagar Round Valley 62, Chinle 8
  • Eastmark 50, El Mirage Dysart 13
  • Flagstaff 49, Cottonwood Mingus 42
  • Flagstaff Coconino 26, Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 24
  • Florence 42, Veritas Prep 3
  • Fredonia 74, Ft. Thomas 12
  • Gilbert 29, Betty Fairfax High School 6
  • Gilbert Christian 58, Kingman Academy of Learning 0
  • Gilbert Mesquite 39, Combs 22
  • Glendale 14, Glendale Apollo 12
  • Glendale Ironwood 25, Peoria 17
  • Glendale Deer Valley 55, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 7
  • Glendale Mountain Ridge 39, Peoria Centennial 35
  • Goodyear Millenium 41, Boulder Creek 37
  • Holbrook 51, Page 28
  • Kayenta Monument Valley 31, Kingman 30
  • Liberty 41, Peoria Sunrise Mountain 38, 3OT
  • Mesa Desert Ridge 49, Mesa Dobson 0
  • Mesa Mountain View 41, Mesa Skyline 0
  • Mesa Red Mountain 28, Corona Del Sol 7
  • Miami 54, Tonopah Valley 0
  • Mohave Accelerated 66, Anthem Prep 20
  • Mohave Valley River Valley 47, Phoenix Bourgade 0
  • Morenci 72, Madison Highland Prep 0
  • Perry 21, Phoenix Mountain Pointe 20
  • Phoenix Alhambra 54, North 0
  • Phoenix Browne 32, Yuma Cibola 28
  • Phoenix Camelback 26, Glendale Copper Canyon 20
  • Phoenix Desert Vista 45, Mesa 7
  • Phoenix Hayden 59, Tempe 6
  • Phoenix Horizon 31, Desert Edge 30, OT
  • Phoenix Pinnacle 49, Tolleson 7
  • Phoenix St. Mary's 41, Raymond S. Kellis 14
  • Prescott 56, Phoenix Washington 18
  • Red Mesa 58, Sanders Valley 22
  • Scottsdale Chaparral 63, Higley 28
  • Scottsdale Coronado 48, Phoenix Cortez 0
  • Scottsdale Desert Mountain 41, Phoenix Arcadia 6
  • Scottsdale Prep 48, Trivium Prep 14
  • Shadow Ridge 37, Mesa Westwood 19
  • Show Low 63, Ganado 0
  • Snowflake 41, Lakeside Blue Ridge 0
  • St John Paul II 54, Glendale North Pointe 0
  • St. Johns 55, Arete-Mesa Prep 7
  • Tempe Prep 40, Kearny Ray 14
  • Valley Vista 14, Willow Canyon 0
  • Wellton Antelope 36, Glendale Prep 34
  • Wickenburg 67, Paradise Honors 22
  • Williams 68, Mayer 0
  • Winkelman Hayden 44, Cicero Preparatory Academy 0
  • Winslow 48, Fort Defiance Window Rock 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

  • Glendale Independence vs. Phoenix Moon Valley, ccd.
  • Globe vs. Rock Point, ccd.
  • Goodyear Estrella Foothills vs. Yuma, ccd.
  • Highland Prep vs. Tuba City Greyhills, ccd.
  • Keams Canyon Hopi vs. Many Farms, ccd.
  • Phoenix Sunnyslope vs. Phoenix Greenway, ccd.
  • Salome vs. Mountainside, ccd.
  • San Pasqual, Winterhaven, Calif. vs. Parker, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright 2021 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

David Kelly

David Kelly is the weekend sports anchor at KVOA in Tucson. He is a 28-year veteran of the sports broadcast business.

Associated Press

