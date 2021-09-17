Judge sentences pair who fought with cops after mask request

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — A Yuma couple have been sentenced to time behind bars for a 2020 incident in which they fought with police after coughing on employees at a Walmart store who asked them to wear masks during early months of the pandemic. A judge on Thursday sentenced 39-year-old Frank Robert Montoya to 18 months in prison minus 113 days of time served, while 25-year-old Victoria Parra-Carranza got a three-year probation term that includes 30 days in jail, They were convicted in April of aggravated assault on a police officer and other crimes. Arizona on Friday reported 2,830 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 19 more deaths.