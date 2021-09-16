Lawyer: Arizona Senate’s 2020 election review out next week

PHOENIX (AP) — An attorney representing the Republican-controlled Arizona Senate says the long-delayed review of 2020 election results in the state’s most populous county will be released next week. Attorney Kory Langhofer told a judge Thursday that the reports detailing the outside recount of President Joe Biden’s win and the unprecedented review of Maricopa County’s elections procedures, voting machines and related computers will be made public on Sept. 24. The Republican-backed Senate’s outside review was prompted by former President Donald Trump’s unfounded claims that he lost in Arizona and other battleground states because of fraud.