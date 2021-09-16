Arizona reports 2,855 new COVID-19 cases, 27 more deaths

Arizona health officials are reporting 2,855 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and another 27 related deaths. The state Department of Health Services dashboard released the new figures Thursday morning. This brings the totals for Arizona since the pandemic’s onset to 1,058,774 cases and 19,360 deaths. Since Aug. 30, hospitalizations due to the virus have hovered just above 2,000. Hospital systems throughout the state say unvaccinated individuals continue to make up the majority of their caseload. Currently, 57% of Arizona’s eligible population has received at least one dose of a vaccine.