Show not tell: Cardinals LB Jones proving worth on field

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — It’s no secret that Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones is in the last year of his current contract and would like a lucrative new deal. He also has acknowledged he asked for a trade from the Cardinals during the offseason. But instead of pouting or holding out, he reported to training camp in great shape and had arguably the best game of his career in a 38-13 win over the Tennessee Titans. He finished with five sacks, six quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles to earn NFC Defensive Player of the Week.