Arizona utility: Really wet summer follows very dry winter

PHOENIX (AP) — The second-driest winter on record in the Salt River Project’s watershed was followed by a monsoon that the water and power utility said was the second-wettest since it started keeping records nearly 110 years ago. The 2021 monsoon provided nearly 250,000 acre-feet of inflow into the utility’s reservoirs on the the Salt and Verde rivers during July and August. The Salt River Project said Wednesday that made this year’s monsoon just short of being the all-time wettest monsoon. An acre-foot of water is enough to cover an acre with one foot of water. The SRP says that’s about 325,000 gallons or enough to meet the average demand of about three households in metro Phoenix for a year.