Arizona reports 2,432 additional COVID cases, 29 more deaths

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona on Wednesday reported 2,432 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths, increasing the state’s totals to nearly 1,056,00 cases and over 19,300 deaths as virus-related hospitalizations remained over 2,000.

In another development, Flagstaff-based Northern Arizona Healthcare is the latest major hospital system operating in Arizona to require that its employees be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Also, the Tucson City Council is considering whether to require unvaccinated employees to undergo weekly testing and wear masks.

Officials said they were discussing those steps in the wake of state Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s declaration that the city’s vaccination mandate for its workers violates state law.