Arizona House member tapped for Navarette’s old Senate seat

PHOENIX (AP) — The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors has chosen a sitting member of the Arizona House to replace a state senator who resigned after being charged with child molestation.

The board chose Rep. Raquel Teran on Wednesday from a list of three candidates to replace former Sen. Tony Navarrete. Supervisor Steve Gallardo announced the decision in a tweet.

Teran was serving her second term in the House representing District 30 in west Phoenix and Glendale.

She is currently chair of the Arizona Democratic Party. Supervisors will now have to choose someone to replace her in the state House. Navarrete has pleaded not guilty and faces trial in January.