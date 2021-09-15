Arizona high court to consider AG’s suit against university

PHOENIX (AP) — The state Supreme Court will review two lower courts’ rulings against state Attorney General Mark Brnovich in his lawsuit challenging a deal between Arizona State University and hotel developers. A brief order released by the state high court Tuesday said the justices will consider whether Brnovich’s office had authority under Arizona to file the suit and whether it was filed in a timely fashion. Building the hotel on university land would make it exempt from property taxes, and Brnovich argued the deal was an unconstitutional gift to developers. The regents said the transaction benefited the university by providing rental payments and a needed conference center and hotel.