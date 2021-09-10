Skip to Content

Arizona governor wants students taught about 9/11 attacks

4:20 pm AP - Arizona News

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is planning to push legislation that will require that students be taught about the 9/11 attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people. Friday’s announcement comes a day before the 20th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon using hijacked jetliners. A fourth commercial jet with terrorists in control was headed toward Washington D.C. before passengers stormed the cockpit and died in the subsequent crash into a Pennsylvania farm field. Ducey said Sept. 11, 2001, shaped America and that the next generation should learn what happened and how it changed the nation. 

Associated Press

